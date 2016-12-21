Sadness as cancer sufferer who desperately wanted to see toddler son open his Christmas presents passes away

A mum with cancer whose husband started a campaign to raise funds for life extending drugs has sadly passed away.

Nina Cusick, who the Bucks Herald featured on the front page earlier this month, was the subject of a massive outpouring of support from the public, when her husband Ed, a local music teacher asked them for help in paying for drugs which would bridge the gap until a drug trial in the new year.

The couple have a 21 month old son Teddy, and Nina was desperate to watch him open his presents on Christmas morning.

But in a heartbreaking Facebook post Mr Cusick confirmed the devastating news, that Nina passed away after antibiotics failed to treat an infection.

Speaking to the Bucks Herald earlier this month, Mr Cusick said: “Even if she doesn’t make it to the trial next year, she just wants to be here to watch him open his stocking on Christmas Day, and after this fight it’s the least my wonderful wife deserves.”

Nina, from Watermead, received the devastating news that she had cancer in 2014 while she was pregnant with Teddy. The baby had to be delivered by emergency caesarian six weeks early.

The couple refused to give up hope after an initial bleak prognosis, and scoured the internet to find different treatments and drug combinations, in a desperate bid to get their happy life back to normal.

Nina was due to start a drug trial in the new year, but the NHS refused to pay for bridging drugs, which would prolong her life until the new treatment began.

This led to Ed’s campaign, to give Nina a chance to see Teddy’s Christmas morning.

He said: “The only thing I want is to give my wife another chance to be here with me and our son.”

The Bucks Herald team would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Cusick family and their friends at this sad time.