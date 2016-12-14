Rubbish Friends litter blitz around Bedgrove Park

A group of so-called ‘Rubbish Friends’ have completed their first litter pick in Bedgrove Park.

The group set off with hi-vis jackets, gloves and grabbers and quickly filled eight bags of rubbish found mostly around the edges of the park.

Bottles and drinks cans, crisp packets, food wrappers, cigarette packets and general rubbish were among the items found.

The group say they find collecting rubbish with each other fun and are encouraging more people to set up their own little groups in an effort to help clean up the countryside.