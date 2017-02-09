Rough night in the cold for childcare team

Childcare workers from two Aylesbury day nurseries slept rough in the cold to help raise £12,000 for Children Today, a charity supporting young people with disabilities.

The teams from Grasshoppers and Willows day nurseries in Aylesbury said the event also highlighted the plight of the homeless at this time of the year.

Grasshoppers Team Leader, Ash Fitzgerald, Team Leader at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Wendover Road, Aylesbury, said: “We are surrounded by happy, healthy and confident children every day and were all really shocked to learn that young people who need specialised equipment to improve the quality of their lives are dependent on this charity. The equipment they need, like ventilation machines for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers, is not always provided by the NHS.”

The Grasshoppers team was Ash Fitzgerald, Keeley Boakes, Lily Horton, and Sophie Cumming. The team from the Willows Day Nursery in Mandeville Road, was Rachel Timms, Michelle Beech and Lucy Chudley.

Armed with sleeping bags, Children Today’s Corporate Fundraising Coordinator, Thomas Williams, and colleague Jessica Chiverton-Stanway joined over 100 fund-raisers from Childbase Partnership day nurseries throughout the South of England, for the ‘sleep out’ and praised them for adopting the charity for a year-long fund-raising drive.

Thomas said: “We have been astounded by the generosity of Childbase and wanted to mark our partnership by taking part in this special event. As our charity relies totally on voluntary donations, support like this is vital to our work in helping improve the quality of life for many children and young people with disabilities. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole Childbase team for their amazing efforts.”

Mike Thompson, CEO of Childbase Partnership, Employee Owned Business of the Year and a UK National Champion in the European Business Awards, rallied the troupes at the start and end of the challenge.

Donations can be made through the following link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Region-Four-Childbase-Partnership