Rotary members in Thame welcome new president

A former oil industry employee who spends much of his time volunteering and fundraising in the community has taken up the reins as president of the Rotary Club of Thame.

John Singer, from Chalgrove, was welcomed into the role on Wednesday, July 5 at the Three Horseshoes in Towersey, and he takes over from Erroll Bateman. President-elect is Graham Colverson.

John has been a Rotarian for more than 15 years, much of which was in Scotland, and his commitment to the club has earned the respect of fellow members who voted him in for the forthcoming year.

John said: “I am delighted to become the new president of our club. It’s going to be a very exciting year. We’re hoping to try out a lot of new things and are looking for enthusiastic men and women to join us.

“We have a lot of fun and really enjoy ourselves, on top of all the fundraising we do, and would love to hear from anyone interested in joining us and making a real difference to the community.

“This year, we are planning to start another fundraising event, The Rotary Darts Marathon, which I know will have the whole communities of Thame and surrounding villages joining in and having a great time.

“We will continue to build on the success of the Thame Swimathon which will take place on February 25 next year. I am looking forward to meeting and working with local groups and really getting people involved with Rotary. There is so much to do and enjoy.”

John and his wife, Lyn, moved into the area five years ago to live nearer to their family - daughter Laura, a GP, and son Richard, MD of an internet media company, and joined Rotary to help settle into the area and meet new people.

John said: “The warm welcome from club members has really helped us both feel at home and involved with the area. I would strongly recommend anyone who is new to the area to give this club a try.”

To continue and to expand the fundraising and volunteering activities in the months and years to come, the club are looking for even more support from the local community. New members are welcome - women and men, from the local communities of Thame, Chinnor, Long Crendon and neighbouring villages who can join a world of fun, friendship and fundraising.

To express your interest to join this vibrant club, visit www.thame.rotary1090.org or like us on www.facebook.com/thamerotary