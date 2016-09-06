Rotary club’s cheque to children’s charity

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds has presented a cheque for £520 to the PACE Centre.

The money raised was from a sponsored walk organised by the charity which rotary club members participated in.

Roger King, president of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds said: “With the walk there was a variety of distances, either 20 miles, 10 miles or five.

“One of our members did the 20-mile walk but the majority just did the five.

“For the shortest walk we started at Th e Bell in Aston Clinton, walked through Halton past the campsite and went down and along the canal back to The Bell.”

Around 12 rotary club members took part in the walk.

The PACE Centre is based in Aylesbury and helps children with cerebral palsy.

Pictured above is Mr King presenting the cheque to representatives from the charity.