Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds going purple for polio

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds is launching a campaign to raise awareness of polio.

The president of the club Roger King was presented with a Rotary Serving Humanity banner ahead of the launch of the Purple4Polio campaign.

A series of events are planned from October 21 to 24 in Aylesbury to help raise awareness of the condition.

Plans include planting a series of purple crocus bulbs at the entrances to the town, while there will be an event at Friars Square featuring an iron lung on display.

The Rotary Club is also hoping to light the county tower and old court in purple, subject to obtaining permission to do so.

Mr King said: “Eradicating polio has been Rotary’s main humanitarian focus for over 30 years.

“The amount of polio-endemic countries has dropped from 125 to just two, with over 2.5 billion children receiving vaccinations thanks to the help of rotary.

“Recent outbreaks in Nigeria show that the disease has not been beaten yet.”

The polio campaign ties in with the 100 year anniversary of The Rotary Foundation, the rotary’s own charity, which has played a key role in making polio eradication closer to reality.

Meanwhile, members and friends of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds recently visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in Neasden, London.

The visit was part of a programme to learn about various faiths and featured a tour of the temple and a lunch.