Road closed into Aylesbury after elderly man injured in A413 smash

The A413 is closed heading into Aylesbury from Weedon after a one car smash left an elderly man injured.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, close to the Buckingham Park roundabout and traffic is being diverted towards the Berryfields estate.

The incident has left the car in bushes at the side of the road, and paramedics are attending to the driver.

It is believed that an elderly man has sustained injuries in the crash, and an air ambulance is on the way.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said that the force was called at 10.11 to reports that a car had left the carriageway.

Police were on the scene to assist with traffic management but now only ambulance and fire crews remain at the roadside.

More to come as we get it.