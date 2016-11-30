REVEALED: The top 10 girls’ and boys’ baby names of 2016

The most popular names for your little bundles of joy have been announced for another year - but is your chosen name on the list?

Today, the top 100 UK baby names of 2016 were released - and it seems parents are taking inspiration from superheroes, outer space and mother nature.

According to the research, carried out by a global parenting website, there has been a rise in superhero names, inspired by DC and Marvel Comics’ continued success at the box office. The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the end of last year also has a lot to answer for.

Harley (Suicide Squad), Kara (Supergirl) and Kylo (The Force Awakens) have all seen a spike in popularity.

2016 has also been a year for celebrity and nature influences - with Harper (name of the Beckhams’ daughter), Kai (c/o the Rooneys’) and Daisy remaining popular.

The top 10 names for boys and girls have been revealed by BabyCentre,following its research into the UK’s top 100 baby names of 2016.

And according to the site, tradition is winning over trend with many traditional names remaining near the top of the chart.

Has your child’s name made the list?

The girls

1. Olivia

2. Lily

3. Sophia

4. Emily

5. Amelia

6. Ava

7. Isla

8. Isabella

9. Isabelle

10. Sophie

The boys

1. Oliver

2. Muhammed

3. Noah

4. Harry

5. Jack

6. Charlie

7. Jacob

8. George

9. Ethan

10. Henry