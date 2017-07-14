Return of the robot! Titan coming back to Aylesbury over the summer holidays

World famous robot Titan is returning to Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury over the summer holidays.

Titan will be performing on Wednesday July 26 at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Titan last visited Aylesbury in February 2016 and anyone who watched him on that day knows that he likes to make fun of various audience members, sing songs and even do a real robot dance.

Friars Square Shopping Centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We’re delighted to have Titan back at Friars in the summer holidays.

“He puts on an absolutely brilliant show so it’s great to give this opportunity to people who haven’t seen him before.”