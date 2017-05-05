RESULTS ARE IN for #LE2017

Today we're down at the Buckinghamshire County Council #LE2017 count and we'll keep you updated as results come in throughout the day
-82 people are standing for election across the 17 Aylesbury Vale Divisions.
-Turnout is up for this years #LE2017 - 34.8% up from 31.3% in 2013.
- In 2013, Wendover, Halton and Stoke Mandeville had the highest voter turnout in Aylesbury vale with 37%
-Another great turnout for Buckingham East 33.2% up from 24% in the 2013 #BCCelections
Here's how the council currently shapes up after the 2013 election:
Conservative - 36 seats
Labour - 1 seat
Independent - 1 seat
Liberal Democrat - 5 seats
UKIP- 6 seats
RESULTS
Aston Clinton & Bierton: Bill Chapple Conservative
Aylesbury East: Julie Elizabeth Ward Conservative
Aylesbury North: Raj Wali Khan Liberal Democrat
Aylesbury North West: Martin Paul Farrow Liberal Democrat
Aylesbury South East: Brian Keith Roberts Conservative
Aylesbury South West: Niknam Hussain Liberal Democrat
Aylesbury West: Steven Michael Lambert Liberal Democrat
Bernwood: Clive Harriss Conservative
Buckingham East: Warren Whyte Conservative
Buckingham West: Charlie Clare Conservative
Denham: Roger William Reed Conservative
Gerrards Cross: Barbara Lynn Gibbs Conservative
Great Brickhill: Janet Blake Conservative
Grendon Underwood: Angela Macpherson Conservative
Ivinghoe: Anne Wight Conservative
Stone and Waddesdon: Paul Irwin Conservative
Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville: Steve Bowles Conservative
Wing: Netta Glover Conservative
Winslow: John Chilver Conservative