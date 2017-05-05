RESULTS ARE IN for #LE2017

Today we're down at the Buckinghamshire County Council #LE2017 count and we'll keep you updated as results come in throughout the day

We'll keep you updated with the latest news from the count throughout the day....

-82 people are standing for election across the 17 Aylesbury Vale Divisions.

-Turnout is up for this years #LE2017 - 34.8% up from 31.3% in 2013.

- In 2013, Wendover, Halton and Stoke Mandeville had the highest voter turnout in Aylesbury vale with 37%

-Another great turnout for Buckingham East 33.2% up from 24% in the 2013 #BCCelections

Here's how the council currently shapes up after the 2013 election:

Conservative - 36 seats

Labour - 1 seat

Independent - 1 seat

Liberal Democrat - 5 seats

UKIP- 6 seats

RESULTS

Aston Clinton & Bierton: Bill Chapple Conservative

Aylesbury East: Julie Elizabeth Ward Conservative

Aylesbury North: Raj Wali Khan Liberal Democrat

Aylesbury North West: Martin Paul Farrow Liberal Democrat

Aylesbury South East: Brian Keith Roberts Conservative

Aylesbury South West: Niknam Hussain Liberal Democrat

Aylesbury West: Steven Michael Lambert Liberal Democrat

Bernwood: Clive Harriss Conservative

Buckingham East: Warren Whyte Conservative

Buckingham West: Charlie Clare Conservative

Denham: Roger William Reed Conservative

Gerrards Cross: Barbara Lynn Gibbs Conservative

Great Brickhill: Janet Blake Conservative

Grendon Underwood: Angela Macpherson Conservative

Ivinghoe: Anne Wight Conservative

Stone and Waddesdon: Paul Irwin Conservative

Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville: Steve Bowles Conservative

Wing: Netta Glover Conservative

Winslow: John Chilver Conservative