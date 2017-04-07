Result of Aylesbury Vale District Council by-election

The votes have been counted in the race to become the new district councillor in Elmhurst, Aylesbury.

The by-election was held yesterday (Thursday) following the resignation of UKIP councillor Andrew Hetherington last year.

Counting took place immediately after the polls closed and Lib Dem Susan Morgan was elected with just over 63% (785 votes).

Turnout in the ward was 26.5%.

Councillor Morgan takes up her position with immediate effect.

The full result of the by-election is as follows:

Gary Andrew Paxton - Labour - 151 votes

Ammer Raheel - Conservative - 147 votes

Philip Peter Gomm - UKIP - 111 votes

Nigel Antony Foster - Green Party - 43 votes.