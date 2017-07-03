Relay for Life a poignant sight at RAF Halton

The Relay For Life event came to RAF Halton at the weekend to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Relay for Life - Aylesbury celebrated its 9th birthday and 18 teams took part this year.

The running total raised on the day was £60k+ though the final total won't be known until September as monies continue to roll in until the end of July.

This year a piper, Robert Taylor, led the survivors in the traditional opening lap after the survivors launched purple balloons into the sky. The survivors then sat down to a lunch in their honour.

Youngest participant in the event was Rebecca Slater, aged 10, who had never had a formal haircut, but offered to be sponsored to have her cut and to donate the hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for youngsters suffering from hair loss. Raising over £1000+ she was proud to show off her new hair style.

Family bereavement and a funeral on the day, decimated the La Dolce Vita team, led by team captain Luciana Di Zenobia, so her four-year old grandson Gabriele was sponsored to walk the laps until the family were able to join him. Gabriele raised over £2000+ In sponsorship.

The Candle of Hope Ceremony was also a poignant focal point of the event.

The ceremony is when loved ones are honoured, and those who are fighting or have won the fight against cancer are supported and celebrated.

