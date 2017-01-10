Refurbished Bell pub to open 14 bedroom hotel

JD Wetherspoon is opening a 14 bedroom hotel alongside its pub, The Bell Hotel, in Market Square, Aylesbury, on Tuesday January 24.

The pub itself will reopen on Saturday January 21.

It is spending £1.1 million on the development, which will create an additional ten jobs.

The new hotel is being housed within the existing undeveloped areas of the first and second floor of the listed building.

In addition the pub is being refurbished as part of the overall project.

Artwork from year 10 pupils at Aylesbury High School are displayed in the hotel bedrooms and hallways.

Each of the 14 bedrooms will feature an en-suite bathroom, flat screen television with Freeview TV and unlimited Wi-Fi, tea and coffee making facilities, as well as digital air-conditioning and temperature control.

The Bell Hotel manager Zoe Harrison, said: "We are confident that the hotel will be a great addition to the pub.

"We believe it will also benefit the town itself and hopefully it will act as a catalyst for further investment into Aylesbury."

There will be an open day (Tuesday January 24 from 10am to 3pm) for people and local businesses to see one of the hotel bedrooms for themselves.