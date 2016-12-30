Recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts with Barnardos to help vulnerable children

Recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts and help vulnerable children and young people at the same time is the message from UK’s leading children’s charity.

Barnardo’s is appealing for unwanted gifts from the festive season to be donated to their shops in Aylesbury so they can be sold to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children and young people in the UK, including those who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

A poll undertaken by Barnardo’s shows that twelve per cent of us have confessed to binning gifts that aren’t our cup of tea and more than a third of those questioned (38%) put unsuitable presents in a cupboard and forgot about them.

Barnardo’s South East and Anglia Regional Director, Jonathan Whalley, said: “We all receive the occasional present that may not be our cup of tea. Rather than throw them away, or stick them in a cupboard you can support some of the UK’s disadvantaged children. Please take any unsuitable gifts to our stores and enjoy a warm feeling knowing your kind act is helping a child that needs your help.”

As an extra bonus, people who donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to Barnardo’s will be rewarded with a £10 ‘Re-Gift’ voucher to spend in store and online at High Street Fashion Retailer, Evans.

Barnardo’s has over 720 retail stores in the UK which sell donated items including clothing, accessories, quality homeware, books CDs and DVDs.

For more information about Barnardo’s shops and to find a store near you please visit the website.