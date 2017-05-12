Reach for the skies! Aylesbury workers skydive for Florence Nightingale Hospice

The largest group ever to do a joint skydive for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity took to the skies last week.

Eight members of staff from Aylesbury’s Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) and nine friends and family members made the leap in aid of the hospice.

MAB’s Lauren James persuaded colleagues Stefan Cork, Shereen Pride, Joanna Richardson, Russell Coneron, Charlotte Scott, James Summerlin and Alison Gulliver to join her in the hair-raising challenge.

Also signing up for the daredevil challenge were friends, partners and family – Samuel Anton, Hayley-Louise O’Reilly, Matt Bunce, Caymen O’Reilly, Ben Adam, Giles Asbury, Daniel McLean, Tim Dawson and Adam Holloway.

The group certainly has very personal reasons for joining Lauren, with many having experienced the care and support offered by Florence Nightingale Hospice.

“My family have been lucky enough to benefit directly from the fantastic support given by the Florence Nightingale Hospice,” says Russell Coneron, who works with Lauren at the Mortgage Advice Bureau in Aylesbury.

Another colleague, Shereen Pride, said: “Friends of mine can testify to the amazing work these guys do and their friends and family have all benefited from the amazing work that comes from the Florence Nightingale Hospice.”

To help with their fundraising, the team held a quiz night at the Watermead Inn in March which raised £1,520. The team’s Justgiving page shows more than £8,240 has been donated in sponsorship bringing their total to more than £9,500 with Gift Aid.

Lauren’s boss, business principal Stefan Cork, has also risen to the challenge, and said,: “It’s most definitely a motivational team building event as well as being a very personal challenge for everyone involved.”

After the skydive, Lauren said: “I am extremely happy with how the day went. It was so lovely to see how much support we all had from our friends and family. The beautiful angels we have in the sky were beaming down on us and there was such a happy atmosphere.”

To find out more, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/MAB-AYLESBURY