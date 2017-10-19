Raising awareness of burns at Stoke Mandeville Hospital fundraising event

A successful fundraising event was held at Stoke Mandeville Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) on National Burn Awareness Day.

As well as help and advice on burns and how to prevent them from local firefighters and nurses based at the hospital, there were fun activities including quizzes, balloons and refreshments.

One of the organisers Jackie Cole said: “We had an amazing response from the public and members of staff.

“Everyone that came had their own little story of how they or someone they know had been burnt.

“We handed out over 250 action cards that have the 3 c’s on, Cool, Call, Cover.”

Among those who benefited from the advice about fire safety were a group of Year 13s who are soon going on a trip for their Duke of Edinburgh award.

As part of the trip, they will be cooking over an open fire and using firelighters.

The Stoke Mandeville Hospital burns unit also raised £204.14 from the sale of cakes and a raffle which included prizes from local businesses including six fire blankets and fire extinguishers courtesy of Fire and Electrical Safety Ltd, a £100 gift voucher courtesy of Stoke Mandeville Auto Centre, a try dive for two at Scubaducks Dive Centre, a signed Red Bull cap courtesy of the Red Bull Formula One team and a Silverstone two day experience for two people.

Debbie Turvey, sister on the burns unit, said: “The vast majority of burn injuries are accidents, and whether suffered by adults, children or the elderly, most are entirely avoidable.

“If people take away one key message from National Burns Awareness Day 2017, it is that prevention and good first aid are the vital ingredients in reducing the number of burn-related accidents across the UK.”

The latest figures show that in 2016 more than 600 children a month required admission to an NHS Burns Service following a burn or scald injury.

National Burn Awareness Day is an annual event in which members of the NHS, Fire and Rescue services and other organisations come together to raise awareness of the number of people who are burned on a daily basis in the UK.