RAF veteran from Aylesbury proud to represent UK at Invictus Games for the second time

RAF veteran Luke Delahunty from Aylesbury will join 90 wounded, injured and sick UK competitors in Canada in this year’s Invictus Games.

On receiving the news that he made the 2017 UK team for the Games which begin in Toronto today (Saturday), Luke Delahunty, 45, said: “I wasn’t expecting it to happen, so I was really surprised and honoured to be given the opportunity of representing the country again.”

Luke joined the RAF Regiment in 1990 and served for eight years, deploying on several overseas operations including Germany, Northern Ireland and Cyprus.

On October 3, 1996, Luke, then 24, was riding his motorbike from Norwich back to his base at RAF Honington.

As he attempted to overtake a line of traffic that was being held up by a tractor, the tractor turned in front of him, causing Luke to crash into it.

The 18-tonne trailer that it was towing ran over his chest.

Luke was left permanently paralysed from the chest down.

In the years following Luke’s accident, much of his rehabilitation was focused around sport recovery and he took up hand cycling, indoor rowing and wheelchair rugby.

In 2016, the fund assisted once again by paying for a racing hand cycle, enabling Luke to participate competitively.

Luke said: “Sport has played a huge part throughout my rehabilitation.

“As an RAF Regiment Gunner I was very fit and active.

“I had my whole life ahead of me, I’d barely started out in life and everything changed in a split second.

“Taking part in various sports has helped give me a goal, mentally and physically.

“This year I will be competing in the rowing and cycling events, and taking the bike that the fund helped me purchase to Toronto.

“The fund helped me get my life back on track.

“They were there for me at the time of my accident and they’re still here for me now, 20 years on.”