RAF Halton Staff go pink for Breast Cancer

Station photographers, Kate Rutherford, Chris Yarrow and Luka Waycott held a ‘Wear It Pink’ coffee and cake morning in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Now.

This Charity means a lot to Luka, pictured, as her best Friend Gemma Roberts, aged 30, was diagnosed eight months ago.

Cakes, Treats & a sweepstake with the Prize Donated by Keith Shelly's (Serco Manager) Wife.

She is fighting through the Chemo and despite losing her hair, she is not willing to lose the fight. Gemma lives in Blackpool so Luka isn’t able to see her often but wanted to show her support by helping raise money, to not only help her best friend but contribute to all women suffering and struggling with this horrible disease.

Luka said: “It was a very successful day, I took the left over cakes to the Theatre Club here on Station where we are in rehearsals for the Pantomime, which went down well.

"The beautiful Sweepstake prize, baked by Kathy Shelley, wife of Serco Contract Manager Keith was won by Warrant Officer Pam Daley.

"We are all pleased with the amount of just over £200 raised.”

