RAF Halton cadets hit new heights thanks to Freemasons donation

Air cadets are reaching new heights thanks to an initiative between Halton Aeroplane Club and freemasons.

A total of 160 cadets from the Hertfordshire & Buckinghamshire Wing have now enjoyed 30-minute flights around Aylesbury provided by Halton Aeroplane Club since the scheme launched in the summer. Club members also give cadets a full day of briefings and aircraft checks.

Cadets had been missing out on time in the air due to reductions in funding and a lack of aircraft.

Part of the funding has come from the Cymbeline and Entente Cordiale Freemasons’ lodges, which both meet in Little Kimble.

Mason and club member, Paul Brissenden-Hemstock, said: “When we heard about the problems the cadets were having we were determined to assist and have now been able to help 160 cadets gain much-needed air experience.”