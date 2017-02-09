Race night at pub to boost hospice funds

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has teamed up with The Bell at Stoke Mandeville to hold a race night on Saturday, February 25, at 7pm.

Emma Carroll, Community Fundraising Manager at the Charity, said: “James Penlington at The Bell asked me if Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity would repeat a Race Night at The Bell due to its popularity a few years ago.

“Last time we held a Race Night, we raised £2,300 for the Hospice, including match-funding by The Bell’s parent company, Charles Wells, so we are extremely grateful to The Bell for hosting such a fantastic event once again and are hoping to raise at least £1,500 this time.”

Bets start at £1, and you can buy, and name, your own racehorse for £5. If it wins, you get the owner’s prize of £20. Each pre-recorded race is selected at random, with information on the runners being given after bets have been placed. This makes the results totally unpredictable and provides a great experience whether you’re a racing expert or just picking a horse because you like its name.

Individuals and companies can also have a race named after them for just £60 – there are plenty of ways to get involved.

Tickets are £10 and include a glass of bubbly and canapés, courtesy of The Bell. This event is for over 18s only. To book your tickets, buy a horse or sponsor a race, please call 01296 429 975 or email emmacarroll@fnhospice.org.uk or for more information and to book online please visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/race-night-at-the-bell.