R.A.B.I raise funds for struggling Aylesbury Farmers

The tea and scones went down a treat as a cream tea fundraiser in Aylesbury – for farmers in financial hardship – generated an impressive £4,000.

Farming’s oldest and largest charity, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I) organised the event at Creslow Manor near Whitchurch and around 250 people attended.

Creslow Manor, the former grazing ground for the Royal Table, dates back to the 13th century and now belongs to R.A.B.I supporters Brian and Linda Lear. At this year’s R.A.B.I AGM / conference, Linda scooped the South Central regional prize for her efforts organising this popular annual summer event. It’s certainly grown in stature from humble beginnings – the first one took place in 2010 and was hosted under a couple of tents.

This year’s cream tea fundraiser was arguably the busiest yet, with the marquee filling up quickly. Good weather meant drinks could be enjoyed on the lawn whilst admiring the views of the historic house. Members of R.A.B.I’s Buckinghamshire committee ran a raffle and an auction, with some great prizes up for grabs, including a beautiful painting of a cow. Guests were also asked to ‘guess the number of balloons in a car’ for the chance to win a professional valet, courtesy of Aylesbury Honda.

Jenni Green, R.A.B.I regional manager for South Central, said: “Last year, R.A.B.I gave out £2.1 million to farming people of all ages in financial need. As a charity, we rely on heavily on the funds generated by events such as this one and we’re lucky to have such a talented and hardworking group of fundraisers right here in Buckinghamshire.”