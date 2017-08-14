Queens Park Arts to hold open day to get people into arts

Queens Park Arts Centre is opening its doors for a free event this September, designed to introduce the venue to the local community and give them a chance to discover a new hobby at one of the country’s top arts hotspots.

The Centre’s Open Day takes place on Saturday September 2 from 11am to 3pm and is free to attend.

Tutors and students will be on hand in the Centre’s many studio spaces to demonstrate a diverse variety of crafts and other artistic activities, as well as offers offering attendees the chance to have a go for themselves.

Artistic Director Sarah Lewis said: "It's important for the Centre to run these free events to showcase all of the wonderful activities which take place at Queens Park throughout the year.

"We're opening our doors to the local community to show them what goes on at the Centre and to give them a chance to get involved. Queens Park has become such a vital part of the local arts scene it's lovely to celebrate all it has to offer and welcome new attendees."

Attendees will be able to find out more about the wide range of drop-in, pay-as-you-go workshops running at the Centre each week, which cater for all ability levels.

Visitors can try their hand at pottery, woodwork, needlecraft, painting & drawing, jewllery making, mixed crafts and more. Younger visitors can get involved too, at a selection of craft activities for children - all of which are free to attend.

The Limelight theatre will also be showcasing some of the performing art classes the Centre has to offer, including music from Queens Park Jazz band and the guitar club, live demos from the circus Skills students and a performance from members of Unbound.

Students from the Susane Diane School of Dance will also be performing during the event, which coincides with the official opening of Queens Park's new Dance Studio - a custom build dance space.

Queens Park Arts open day is on Saturday 2 September, from 11am to 3pm. Entry is free. For information call 01296424332 or www.qpc.org