Pupils and staff bid a fond farewell to Pam

Have your say

There was a special celebration at the end of the summer term at one school in Thame.

Students and staff attended a retirement party on Friday, July 14, for Pam Cockton who has retired from Lord Williams’s School after 34 years service.

Pam Cockton retirement

Mrs Cockton joined the school in July 1983 as school secretary at Lower School West, which was then located on the Oxford Road site.

In 1995 Lower School East and West were combined and Mrs Cockton became lower school office team leader on the Towersey Road site.

Dawn Armitage, Lord Williams’s School Manager, said: “We estimate she has cared for 5,240 children in her time here.

“She has located lost property, supported parents, typed thousands of letters and cared for sick and injured children.

“Mrs Cockton knows everyone and greets parents, staff and students with a wide smile and cheery welcome.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent in cards and gifts to Mrs Cockton. We will all miss Pam but wish her well for a very well deserved retirement.”