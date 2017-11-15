Puddle Ducks are making a splash for cash

A group of children from Puddle Ducks in the Aylesbury Vale area have raised £170.72 for a kids’ charity at a swimming event.

The Aylesbury Vale-based swim school now intends to host the charity event each year, to raise money for a local cause by learning water safety and survival skills, dressed in their favourite pyjamas.

The funds raised by them for VICTA, a charity that supports blind and partially sighted children, young people and their families , will go towards helping them provide activities and grants.

They organise activities designed to improve the emotional, social and living skills of the youngsters that they support. Emma Nicol of Puddle Ducks, said: “We’re so proud of all the children who have taken part. They all came eager to learn and dressed head to toe in their pyjamas.” Visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/cherwell-aylesbury-vale