Pub’s quiz nights raise funds for Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research

Quiz nights organised by The Honey Bee pub in Aylesbury have continued to raise money for Stoke Mandeville Hospital Research.

The latest has raised £781 meaning their total is near £2,000.

The pub were inspired to choose the charity after hearing that local lift specialists GARTEC had also nominated Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research as their charity of choice for the year.

Charlotte Minoprio, SMSR’s fundraising manager said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful staff and customers of the Honey Bee, as well as the fantastic team at GARTEC for their continued support.”

For further information or to donate to Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research visit www.lifeafterparalysis.com.