Prizes to be won at free family fun day with Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry

A free family fun day in Aylesbury is to be attended by Olympic swimmers Steve Parry and Rebecca Adlington.

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre, operated by Everyone Active on behalf of Aylesbury Vale District Council, are holding the event on Saturday, January 7, between 10am and 4pm.

Steve Parry

Members and non-members are invited to the centre to take part in a range of free activities throughout the day, and will include family swimming, pool inflatable sessions, group exercise taster sessions, personal training taster sessions, use of the gym and children’s entertainment including face painting and balloon modelling.

Total Swimming, providers of swimming events, will be bringing along Olympians Steve Parry and Rebecca Adlington to meet the local community, take selfies and sign autographs, as well as hosting swimming demonstrations throughout the day.

Steve Parry, Total Swimming managing firector, said: “I am really excited to be attending the open day alongside Rebecca Adlington. I strongly believe that every child should be given the opportunity to enjoy being in the water and myself alongside the other athletes will ensure everyone has fun on the day. Everyone Active are a fantastic leisure provider and partner to Total Swimming, and I always look forward to working with them, especially on these events.”

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre will also be launching a new indoor cycling studio, with free taster sessions running throughout the day.

Everyone Active contract manager Jodie Morris said: “There will be lots of improvements at Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre in 2017. We are looking forward to giving something back to our loyal customers and the local community at the open day and encourage everyone to bring their families and friends along for a free day of exciting activities and fun.”

There will also be a chance to win a hamper of prizes worth £3,500 including a £500 cheque, Everyone Active family one-year membership, free swimming and swimming lessons for one year, £100 Zoggs voucher and a children’s birthday party. To be in with a chance of winning simply be at the centre at 10am when the draw will take place.

To find out more information call Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre on 01296 488 555 or visit www.everyoneactive.com