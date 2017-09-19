Prizes galore await the crowds at food festival

Thousands of people will be tasting the delights of some wonderful fare as the Thame Food Festival countdown gets underway.

The weekend event, which last year saw around 28,000 visitors, relocates to the Thame Show Ground on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Main sponsor Magimix have announced a host of exciting prizes to be won and more activities at the event.

Magimix will be featuring on the main demonstration stage, where many leading chefs and bakers will be cooking up a treat and revealing their baking ideas.

Chefs including MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo to Benoit Blin and of course festival ambassador Raymond Blanc will be featuring on the Saturday.

Then joining on the Sunday will be baking heroes including Jane Beedle, Richard Burr and Chetna Makan to name a few of the Great British Bake Off contestants coming along.

Before every demonstration, Magimix will be giving away a Le Glacier worth around £50 – perfect for making ice cream, sorbets and ice drinks – and other goodies to those making the most noise and showing their love of Magimix and Thame Food Festival.

On the Magimix stand there will also be a chance to win a Magimix Food Processer by simply taking a selfie in front of a special screen and posting it on social media channels with the tag #MagimixAtThame. This area will also be host to a number of interactive demonstrations, samples and give-aways throughout the two days.

Lotte Duncan, patron and organiser of the event, said: “With nearly 20 demonstrations and over 180 stalls, plus the botanical gin garden, pop-up restaurant and chefs’ banquet in the evening there is going to be so much going on. Many of our stalls will be offering samples with several feature stalls like Magimix doing demonstrations with give-aways, so it is promising to be a great event and very different from any other food festival we have done before.”

Originally held in the town centre, the festival has been held since 2008 and this year is aiming to welcome more than 160 artisan producers. The first day will be dedicated to chefs and the second day to bakers.

Visit www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk for full details of the weekend event.