Private GP surgery to open at Champneys in Tring

A private GP surgery has just opened at Champneys in Tring.

The luxury spa and hotel will now offer the Your Doctor service, and bosses plan to expand the service across the region too.

Your Doctor will provide private GP services to guests and members of Champneys, as well as patients in Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Aylesbury and beyond.

One of the founders of Your Doctor, Dr Riccardo Di Cuffa, said: “There is huge demand in this area for private GP care because patients, both individuals and families, are looking for a service where they can book an appointment that is convenient to them, with no long waiting times, and availability six days a week.

"They also want longer appointments that enable them to talk to their GP about multiple concerns so they can feel like they are really on top of their health issues.

“The aim of Your Doctor is to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment of health issues by eliminating barriers that patients currently face elsewhere, such as rushed visits and long waiting times. Personalised treatment with a regular doctor who knows you and your health problems, without question aids a swifter recovery and we are delighted to be able to offer this service regionally.”

Bosses say the service offers an 'affordable pay-as-you-go’ scheme, with 'cutting-edge online access to appointment booking, results and treatment history provided through a dedicated patient portal.'

Alan Whiteley, Manging Director of Champneys Health Resorts said: "Here at Champneys in Tring we are pleased to welcome private GP service, Your Doctor. This facility offers an important dimension to the range of wellbeing services we already have available including private GP consultations, prescriptions and health assessments.

"Members can benefit from easily accessible, cutting edge healthcare with short waiting times, appointments to suit their needs and an all-round seamless experience in relaxed surroundings."

Your Doctor opened their first GP surgery in Wexham in March.

The service's website address is: www.your-doctor.co.uk