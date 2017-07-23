Prison officers and prisoner hospitalised after incident of violence at Aylesbury Young Offenders facility

A number of staff and an inmate were taken to hospital on Friday after an incident of violence at the HMP Aylesbury young offenders facility.

This newspaper has attempted to contact Thames Valley Police's media team and are awaiting a response.

However, according to the BBC the force has confirmed that officers were called to a 'report of disorder' at 11pm on Friday night - however 'officer deployment was not required'.

The force told the BBC that seven police officers and one inmate were taken to hospital for treatment.

This newspaper has also called the Ministry of Justice, which is headed up by our own Aylesbury MP David Lidington.

A spokeswoman said that the MOJ would issue The Bucks Herald with a statement on the incident as soon as possible.

More to follow...