Preacher gives last service

A 91 year-old former Aylesbury architect has retired as a preacher who gave his last service at Wingrave Methodist Church on Sunday, October 9.

Desmond Ffoulkes, who spent 61 years as a preacher, worked for Buckinghamshire County Council.

Wingrave Church steward John Cotton said how wonderful it had been over the years to have his ministry and thanked both Des and his wife Kath, who sometimes played their church organ.

Des said: “I have always felt that local preaching was both a great responsibility and a great privilege.”

Peter Green, a visitor from Des’s Aylesbury church in Buckingham Street said: “As ever, each part of the service was inter-linked, spiced with interesting illustrations and relevant to today’s world. His preaching will be greatly missed.”