UK Power Networks have apologised to customers whose power supply was interrupted across Aylesbury this morning.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: “Power was interrupted to 772 customers in Aylesbury for 21 minutes between 6.15am and 6.36am today.

“Engineers will be patrolling overhead power lines in the area to investigate the cause and maintain reliable electricity supplies.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”