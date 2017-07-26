Portrait of actor Matt Berry by Vale man on display in London

Have your say

An artist from Swanbourne says he is delighted after his work was selected to be a part of an exhibition in London.

Martyn Burdon drew a portrait of actor Matt Berry last year and it is currently on display at the National Portrait Gallery in the capital.

Martyn, who moved to Swanbourne earlier this year said: “I contacted Matt through his casting agency.

“I knew Matt was from Bedford, where I lived previously, and I was aware of his work.

“When I was looking for someone to draw I wanted somebody with an interesting face and I felt he had that.

“He immediately said yes, which I was delighted about.

“He was a very friendly chap and I remember that to make the most of working in natural light, we did it outdoors on a bright, cold day.

“Matt has seen the portrait and he is very pleased it is in the running for this award.”

The drawing of Berry, best known for his appearances in TV shows The IT Crowd and The Mighty Boosh is being exhibited at the gallery through until the end of September.

The portrait was one of around 50 shortlisted for this year’s BP Portrait Award, with all entries being displayed.

Martyn said: “I have always loved art, it has always been a big part of my life.

“I decided at university that I wanted to study design and it has gone from there.”

Martyn works out of his home in Swanbourne and says he has often wandered around the local area in search of inspiration.

He said: “Swanbourne is a beautiful village.

“We have such lovely countryside in this part of Buckinghamshire.”

Martyn is pictured here with his portrait of Berry.

In a profile of the piece on the National Portrait Gallery website Martyn writes: “Matt is a very gentle and selfeffacing person and I think the portrait has a touch of something thoughtful and vulnerable about it.’

Martyn is a retail designer and has been exhibited at many events including the National Open Art Competition 2016.

To find out more about the work visit www.npg.org.uk.