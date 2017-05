Phil Gomm will be running for the Buckingham seat, and Andy Huxley will be running for the Aylesbury seat.

Andy Huxley has previously served as County Councillor for Aylesbury North West for the past four years, covering Quarrendon, Gatehouse and Haydon Hill

Phil Gomm

Phil Gomm has previously served as the County Councillor for Aylesbury East for the past four as an Independent Councillor, having previously resigned from UKIP in 2015.