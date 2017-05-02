The Labour Party announce Aylesbury General Election candidate

The Labour Party has selected Aylesbury local Mark Bateman to be its candidate in the forthcoming General Election on 8th June.

Mark is a retired Primary School Headteacher who himself attended local schools Oak Green Primary and Mandeville Secondary. He was elected to the Aylesbury Vale District Council and Aylesbury Town Council in 2015, representing the Southcourt Ward. He is also currently a candidate for the County Council elections in the Southcourt, Walton Court and Hawkslade Farm area of the town.

Mark is very much a local candidate for local people. “I am delighted and honoured to be selected as the Labour Party candidate for my home town of Aylesbury,” he said. "The policies that the Labour Party are putting forward in this election are very relevant to the people in and around Aylesbury. We will listen to local people and focus on the issues that matter to our community – from defending our health and education services to the provision of affordable and social housing and ensuring we have the infrastructure to support it.”