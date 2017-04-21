RAF Halton welcomes new Warrant Officer, Ian Giles

Warrant Officer Jake Alpert has left the post of Station Warrant Officer at RAF Halton after handing over the cane to Warrant Officer Ian Giles, who moved over from Training Development Wing to take the post.

Warrant Officer Alpert said: “It’s been an honour to serve at RAF Halton as the Station Warrant Officer in support of the Station’s contribution to the Royal Air Force and Defence. Over the past two years, the Station has continued to deliver more than it’s asked, from Royal visits to hosting high profile sporting events.

"As the senior airman at RAF Halton it’s been a privilege to work for Group Captain Brayshaw and his Command Team. I am very much looking forward to my move to Ramstein, with wife Jessica and son Jax, where I will take up the post of Command Senior Enlisted Warrant Officer to Air Command NATO.”

Group Captain Brayshaw said: “Jake has constantly guided me through the first months of my tenure. I wish him well for the new post.”

Warrant Officer Giles was warmly welcomed by the Station Commander, and said: “I am exceptionally proud to be assuming the position of Station Warrant officer at RAF Halton. The Station’s contribution through RTS and ACS to the Service is of great importance and should not be underestimated.

"Having served here at Halton for the previous 18 months with 22 Trg Gp, it has given me an insight into the importance of the role the Station plays in support of its Lodger units. WO Alpert is a dedicated and fiercely loyal Serviceman. Hiscontribution to Halton has been immense and there lies a challenge in itself.

I am an RAF Regiment Gunner by trade, married to Tricia, with three daughters and six grandchildren. A former RAF and Civil Service cricketer, now the RAF Cricket Association Kit Manager and Senior Representative team manager, not forgetting a season ticket holder at Derby County and keen golfer.”