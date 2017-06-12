Aylesbury MP David Lidington named justice secretary and Lord Chancellor in Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle

It's been a great week for David Lidington, who retained his Aylesbury seat with 55% of the vote, and has gained a promotion in yesterday's cabinet reshuffle.

The former leader of the House of Commons has been appointed justice secretary and Lord Chancellor, after previous incumbent Liz Truss was given the chop, while former environment secretary Andrea Leadsom has taken over as the new Commons leader.

The Conservative MP regained his seat after taking a total of 32,313 votes in a dramatic night which saw the Tories manage to hold on to their respective seats across the county.

Conservative Mr Lidington gave a speech following his victory at the election count this morning at the AVDC Gateway offices in Aylesbury.

He said: “It is an enormous privilege to have been elected to serve the Aylesbury constituency for the seventh time.

I will continue as I go forward with these responsibilities in Parliament, to work as hard as I can for every constituent in every part of this constituency, every estate, and every town and every village.

“And irrespective of how anyone might have voted or indeed, whether they chose not to vote at all - and I look forward with great relish to embarking on those responsibilities again tomorrow.”

Mr Lidington also thanked his campaign team and election officials for their hard work, and praised the police for their work in tightening security at election counts following the recent attacks in London and Manchester.