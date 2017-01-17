AVDC vote in favour of submitting unitary bid with North/South split

Aylesbury Vale District Councillors have voted overwhelmingly in favour of submitting the district council’s two unitary proposal to the Secretary of State for communities and local government, Sajid Javid.

The proposal suggests that Buckinghamshire's council will be split into two, one administered for North Buckinghamshire, and one administering the South of Buckinghamshire.



Council leader Cllr Neil Blake said: “I believe that to have a single unitary looking after Buckinghamshire would be too big and we would lose the personal touch that I think we enjoy with residents in Aylesbury Vale.



“Some say big is better but I don’t believe that’s the case.



“Big is only better if the offers you have work. I don’t believe that the services provided by the county in Buckinghamshire and other shire counties are fit for purpose.



“Looking at the work we’ve done at AVDC, I honestly believe the only way forward is to remodel the services that Buckinghamshire provides, and to incorporate them into a unitary authority to make sure the residents get the kind of services that they are used to, the quality services we provide.



“I think the services will be enhanced with one authority in the North of the county.



“It’s all well and good other authorities will do this, we will be more commercial, we will re-model our services and transform them but we have a track record, we’ve done it. We’ve shown that AVDC can be and is a commercial comanpy and any income we generate gets fed back into seperating and creates more services for you, our customers.



“So what is AVDC becomes a unitary authority, what happens to the South? Well Wycombe, Chiltern and South Bucks will work together to form a single unitary for the South, so two servcies will run the the county.



“We’ll have that element of localism, we know our residents well, what their problems are and their needs and I’m pretty sure we can work to enhance the services provisions we give to our residents.”



