AVDC have delivered 1,528 affordable homes between 2012/13 and 2016/17

Aylesbury is bucking he national trend in building affordable housing, after a report reveals the government is spending four times as much funding private housing.

The Government is spending four times as much – some £32bn – subsidising private housing as it is building affordable homes for low income families, a report has revealed.

The study showed 79 per cent of the total housing budget is currently spent on higher-cost homes for sale, including through the controversial Help to Buy scheme, but just 21 percent, around £8bn, goes to affordable homes for rent.

The annual review carried out by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) exposes a significant shift away from programmes that lead to new homes being built.

However, Aylesbury Vale appears to be bucking the trend as it is one of the most successful providers of affordable housing in the country.

A spokesman for AVDC said: “AVDC currently aims to achieve 30% affordable housing in any development over 25 houses, so broadly it means that the split between affordable and market housing should be 30/70.

" Our internal figures show we have enabled the delivery of 1,528 affordable homes between 2012/13 and 2016/17. AVDC’s current forecast for completions in 2017/18 look set to be one of the highest in recent years.

"Analysis of Government affordable housing figures between 2011 and 2016 show that, in terms of overall numbers we are 25th in England (top 8%). In terms of delivery per 1,000 population we come 12th, placing us in the top 4% of local authorities per capita delivery. This compares to 27th (top 10%) and 13th (top 4%) respectively, between 2010 and 2015.

Cllr Carole Paternoster, Cabinet Member for Growth Strategy said: “AVDC prides itself on being one of the best providers of affordable housing in the country, having built 1,528 affordable homes over the last five years.

"This puts us in the top 4% of local authorities in terms of per capita delivery and completions for 2017/18 look set to be one of our highest in recent years.

"We know that affordable housing is important to our residents and we continue to prioritise it.

"The Vale is a thriving district and we’re obviously keen that people can afford to settle here.”