Plucky Haddenham workers get fit and physical as part of six week activities challenge

A group of Haddenham workers took their Olympic-style fitness mission to the next level at the weekend - by completing a 5k running race as part of their Summer Games.

For six weeks over June and July, Haddenham based financial information company, Defaqto has been running its own employee ‘Olympic’ style Summer Games. The company employs 120 people and proactively promotes a healthy work/leisure balance through, for example, wellbeing weeks and exercise classes on-site, as well as the Summer Games.

The games consisted of 14 activities including a treasure hunt, egg & spoon race, a quiz, a bake-off as well as more athletic activities such as a 5k race which was held on Friday, June 23. 44 people took part in the 5k race, some of whom were novice runners, having started by joining the ‘couch to 5k’ group at Defaqto and building up their confidence and competitive spirit to take part in the Summer Games.

Tara Hopkins, Head of HR at Defaqto said: “It’s increasingly important for companies to consider work/leisure balance as a benefit for employees - as a happy and healthy workforce can help productivity and creativity. For us it’s also about having fun and creating a genuine team spirit.”