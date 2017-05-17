A dream stag do in Croatia a went horribly wrong as a man was IMPALED on a handle after slipping when jumping from the top deck of a catamaran.

Scott Simpson, 29, from Quarrendon broke seven ribs, shattered his collarbone and severely punctured his lung after jumping from the top deck of a rented boat.

Ten friends went to Croatia to celebrate Bruce Russell's upcoming wedding.

Sammi Morland, who was on the trip said: "We were all set in Croatia and having a great time, when something went drastically wrong when my mate jumped off the top deck of the boat.

"He impaled himself on to a metal handle - which was pretty gruesome. We had to work together and lift him off.

"We placed him on to a body board and compressed the wound to stop the bleeding.

"A speedboat came and collected him, to get him quickly to the nearest island, where he was helicoptered to Split.

"He lost so much blood, it was terrifying - we were really worried whether he was going to make it, it was touch and go."

After two operations later that night, Scott has spent the last week in an intensive care unit. Luckily, Scott has responded well to the treatment and operations - he is currently able to talk and is sitting up.

His worried family have jetted out to Croatia to see him.

Liz, Scott's mum said: "We are desperate to get him home, and the only way we can do that is by Ambulance because he can't travel by air because of his lung injury.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has donated money to help us, but we still need money to get him back on British soil.

"Please help bring my son home, I love him so much!"

Scott is now able to stand up and talk now, for the first time since his accident.

Liz added: "He tried to remember the accident but he gets really upset, he feels very foolish but, accidents do happen. "There's a lot of other people who come out here on Holiday and have a drink and don't realise that's where the insurance doesn't cover you.

"We are lucky we have the European Health card otherwise we would have to raise even more money to pay for health costs."

Scott's freinds and family are trying to raise funds to get him home, as his travel insurance did not cover the cost of returning him home.

They need to raise £15,000 in order to bring him home, and would hugely appreciate any help you could offer.

Here is a link to the just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scott-e-simpson?utm_id=2&utm_term=bgAzKaY95