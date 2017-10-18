Play reveals life with mum and dementia

A theatre producer from Thame is bringing a show to her home town which deals with the way lives are affected by dementia.

Amy Enticknap will be appearing in the play along with writer Gaye Poole and there will be a Q&A session with a dementia expert after the performance.

The two actors will be appearing in Connie’s Colander in Thame Library on Tuesday, October 24, at 7.30pm, which is free to watch.

Connie’s Colander is produced and performed by the Human Story Theatre who focus on new writing with a health and social care issue at heart.

Amy said: “Connie’s Colander is a play exploring the way lives and relationships are affected by dementia and it is being performed at the library for a special, free performance. The audience are asked to pay what they can after the show.

“The play tells the story of Connie, a retired domestic science teacher. Emily, her daughter, is enjoying hosting her first TV cookery show. The play reveals their relationship evolving during Emily’s life and see the impact Connie’s Alzheimer’s has on them both, and on the TV show.

“The play aims to take a thought-provoking look at dementia and is suitable for general audiences and for those with an interest in the condition – including people whose own lives may be affected by it in some way.”

Dr Sian Roberts, clinical director for mental health, learning disabilities and dementia for the Aylesbury Vale Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Dementia can be a difficult subject for people, especially when it affects them, or someone close to them.

“This play aims to help people understand the condition and show how it can affect lives. We hope people will enjoy this performance but also that it may help some members of the audience with concerns they may have, whether about themselves or a loved one.”

The theatre group will be returning for a third time on January 23 with a brand new play, DRY, which has been commissioned by the NHS about middle class middle aged people drinking alcohol.

humanstorytheatre.com