Plans unveiled to give Aylesbury ‘a library for the 21st century’

Have your say

The green light has been given to plans for a revamped state-of-the-art library in Aylesbury.

At a recent cabinet meeting, it was agreed to pursue a refurbishment of the library although before detailed plans are drawn up, there is an opportunity for you to get involved.

Residents are invited to give their thoughts on what should be done to the building on Walton Street at four upcoming exhibition events.

The new library will give improved access to study centre resources, plus is set to have a new teenage area, an improved children’s section, longer opening hours, new meeting rooms, more advanced technology, better toilets and a baby-changing area.

To better utilise space within the building it is proposed to remove reception desks, provide self-service points, and use the library’s columns for computer work stations.

It would also make room for a flexible public meeting space that could be used as extra study area capacity at busy times.

County council cabinet member for community engagement and public health Noel Brown said: “Our aim is to give Aylesbury a library fit for the 21st century, and in a prime position in the town centre.

“Our plans aren’t cast in stone, which is why we want people to feed into the design team’s ideas.

“We’re in a prime position and this is a golden opportunity to provide a high quality shop front not only for a modern library but also for county council services.

“I’m very excited about this project.

“It demonstrates our commitment to modernising library services to make them fit for the technological age in which we live, to inspire new generations of users, and to create a community hub that helps our residents to connect well with the county council.”

The project is set to cost £366,000 but the revamp is likely to save £87,000, according to the county council.

There is a chance for you to share your views on the project on:

Saturday August 12 at the lending library between 9.30am and 1pm

Monday August 14 at the study centre between 10am and 1pm

Tuesday August 15 at the lending library between 2pm and 7pm

Thursday September 14 at the study centre between 2.30pm and 5.30pm