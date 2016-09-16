Plans to build 23 houses in Bierton recommended for approval despite 129 objections

Plans to build 23 new houses on land between Aylesbury and Bierton have ben recommended for approval despite concerns the development “erodes” the gap between the village and the town.

A planning application is due to be discussed by Aylesbury Vale District councillors next week for a new housing estate on a field to the southern side of the A418.

The council has received 129 letters of objection to the plans and many people have expressed concerns about the impact on Bierton.

One respondent said Bierton should “remain a village” and not become part of Aylesbury.

Other village residents have highlighted the environmental impact, noise pollution and traffic congestion the new houses could cause.

But a report prepared by an AVDC planning officer published ahead of the meeting, states the plans have been recommended for approval as the “adverse impacts do not outweigh the benefits.”

The report states: “The development would make a contribution to the housing land supply which, in the context of the Council currently being unable to demonstrate the 5 year housing land supply, is a benefit to be attributed moderate weight in the planning balance.

“There would also be economic benefits in terms of the construction of the development itself and those associated with the resultant increase in population to which limited weight should be attached.

“The proposal has been considered to have adverse negative landscape impacts but that is limited to its immediate locality and therefore is afforded only limited weight in the planning balance.”

The plans are due to be discussed at a Development Control Committee meeting next Thursday (September 22).