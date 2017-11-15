Plans for centenary tribute

Thame is looking ahead to next year’s signifcant Act of Remembrance, as this year’s commemoration was held.

People of all ages fell silent in Thame as the tribute was paid on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, to fallen heroes of many conflicts.

Picture Paul Nelson Photography

The Service of Remembrance took place at Thame Memorial Gardens, following a procession which will included town councillors, members of the Royal British Legion and other community groups, from the Town Hall.

Following the service, a gathering was held at Christchurch where refreshments were served.

Thame Town Council is now asking residents how they would like to commemorate Remembrance next year, on Sunday, November 11, 2018, which marks the centenary of the end of World War I.

There are many ways you could get involved in the plans for next year’s tribute.

From poppy seed planting to crocheting and bell ringing, the council would like to hear your creative ideas.

Get in touch via email to info@thametowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01844 212833 to discuss any ideas or plans you may have for Armistice Day 2018.