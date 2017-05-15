Planning permission granted for 95 extra homes on Aston Clinton development - what do you think?

Planning permission has been granted for a further phase of a new housing development in Aston Clinton.

Developers Bellway has received the green light to build 95 new homes at its Estone Grange development, off Chapel Drive, from Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The homes will be built on the land west of the first phase and include a mixture of three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Bellway first started work at Estone Grange last year and the development’s second phase will expand the site to approximately 4.9 hectares.

Chris Edginton, sales and marketing director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, believes the development’s new phase will be as popular as the first.

He said: “Aston Clinton is a beautiful village and we’re thrilled to be building our second phase at Estone Grange, which will bring much needed homes to the area.

“We have worked hard with the council to ensure that our homes will benefit the village, and I am confident that the second phase of homes will be a popular addition.

“Our homes have been designed to reflect the existing properties in the village, with traditional red bricks.

“Our first phase of homes has proven to be a hit with buyers looking to relocate to a more rural location just outside of Aylesbury and Tring. We’re confident that this phase of homes will continue in this vein.”

Only one home from the first phase remains available to purchase. The Oakley is a five-bedroom detached offering 2220 square feet of accommodation, plus a double garage at £874,995.