Pilot who died in Aston Rowant plane crash named as parish councillor Dave Norris

A pilot who died after his plane crashed near the Aston Rowant Nature Reserve has been named as Buckinghamshire parish councillor Dave Norris.

Mr Norris was council chairman at Newton Longville Parish Council, a village between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes for a number of years.

Cllr Norris aircraft left Turweston Aerodrome in north Buckinghamshire but sadly crashed near to the reserve, on the Buckinghamshire/Oxfordshire border at 2.35pm on Sunday January 15.

Police released a statement the day after the accident in which they confirmed that Mr Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dave’s wife Sylvie paid tribute to her husband in a message posted on the Newton Longville village website.

She wrote: “I have been overwhelmed by your support and kind words - the cards, flowers, chocolates that are flowing in, thank you so very much.

“The hugs and cuddles have helped me recharge my batteries.

“The lift services to get me to destinations - the cooked meals.

“In due course when we know what actually happened we will let you all know but so far we know that the plane Dave was piloting crashed and he was killed instantly.

“The shock has been beyond words - sleep evades me and appetite gone, but with so many folk rallying to keep me going I will fight on.”