Pigeon rescued from 28 foot high balcony in Aylesbury by firefighters

Fire crews had a rescue of a different kind yesterday (Wednesday) after they came to the aid of a pigeon trapped on a balcony in Aylesbury.

One crew was called to Viridian Square at 1.10pm after the bird was stuck on the third floor balcony.

Firefighters used a 13.5-metre ladder and working-at-height equipment to release the pigeon.

The crew was led by station manager Cook, and one of them told this paper: “The bird had fallen between a door and a pane of glass.

“I have been working here for 15 years and this is only the second pigeon rescue I’ve had to do in this time.”