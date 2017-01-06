PICTURE: Strange 'UFO' object seen over Buckingham Park last night

Did you see it too?

Did you see something strange in the air over Buckingham Park last night?

Reports of a strange circular object hovered across the night sky and flew off over the horizon, with power cuts following the mysterious appearance.

A Buckingham Park resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "We were lying in bed and this extremely bright light lit up the room. We assumed it was a star because it was a clear night but it was so bright.

"Then it slowly rose up and suddenly shot over the top of our house and you could hear an aircraft like noise but it was too fast to be a plane.

"As it passed over the power in our house dropped and came back. It really freaked us out. Then about 45 minutes later we heard the same sound and the power dropped again briefly and came back. We took a picture but didn't have time to do a video as it suddenly shot off."

Another resident also contacted The Bucks Herald this morning claiming to have seen the same thing at the same time on Watermead.

"I was sat watching telly with the blinds closed but one of them was sort of lit up, as if someone was shining a torch on it. I looked out and saw this really bright light and then it suddenly shot across the top of the house and as it did all the lights went down and came back on.

"The lights went down a few more times in the next hour too, I'm no conspiracy theorist but it was really bizarre."

Did you see anything mysterious? Get in touch @ Editorial@bucksherald.co.uk or thomas.bamford@jpress.co.uk