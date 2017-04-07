Picture special: World famous bubble show delights Friars Square shoppers

It’s not every day that a world famous bubble expert comes to town.

But that is exactly what happened on Wednesday when - as a part of a series of holiday events at the Friars Square Shopping Centre - SamSam ‘the Bubble Man’ performed for hundreds of enthralled youngsters and their parents.

Sam has broken ten Guinness World Records for his bubbling skills, and as you can see from these pictures it really was a sight to behold.

And the Friars Square Shopping Centre is not the only packed crowd that Sam has played to.

He has also appeared alongside pop star Shakira and at the Grand Prix, and has met JK Rowling and Prince Charles.

The shopping centre has gone big on Easter this year for youngsters, and there was also an Easter-themed craft workshop to get stuck into as well as a Spot The Lot trail around the shops with the chance to win an Easter treat. Friars Square manager Andy Margieson, said: “It was wonderful to welcome a world class performer to Friars Square and I’m sure the adults enjoyed it as much as the children.”

