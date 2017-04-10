PICTURE SPECIAL: Two great nights of dance at the Waterside

More than 500 dancers aged between eight and 18 took part in this year’s Honeycomb Dance Festival at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury last week.

Across two evenings, 35 groups from Aylesbury and further afield performed a range of dance styles to a packed audience.

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre

Some groups had appeared before while others were making their debuts at the event formerly known as Activate.

Organiser Deborah Stevens said: “We were really pleased to run Honeycomb Dance Festival at the Waterside Theatre last week, the stage is a fantastic space for all our dancers to showcase their talents.

“The festival is a great opportunity for the dancers to meet other like minded individuals and show off what they have been working on for months.

“We are already planning for next year and are thinking about adding a third night to allow even more dancers the chance to perform on a professional stage.

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are Aylesbury Theatretrain

“A big thank you to all the group leaders, because without all their preparation we would not have a show with such a high standard.”

All the pictures within this article are courtesy of Simon Drake Photography and were available to purchase on the night.

They show a selection of the 20+ Aylesbury-based groups that performed during the course of the festival.

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are Bierton Combined School

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Castielli School of Dance

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Cottesloe School

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Kandeez School of Dance

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Kercher School of Dance

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are Stoke Mandeville Combined School

The Honeycomb Dance Festival 2017 - pictured performing are the Susan Diane School of Dance